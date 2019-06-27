Pattern Review: Simplicity 8792 Skirt

Simplicity 8792

In just one pattern, you’ll find five variations on a fitted straight skirt with intriguing closure options. Views A and B have the same center-front button closure, but A is ankle-length while B is midcalf-length. View C has a lapped front with a double-button closure and ends at the midcalf. View D has an asymmetrical front secured with a sash and D-rings, and ends at the midcalf. View E has an asymmetrical front with button closure and ends above the knee. All the views have a shaped, 3-inch-wide finished waistband, with the bottom edge sitting at the natural waist. On the views with a center-front opening, the waistband has a center-front notch in the top edge. There are front and back princess seams as well as side seams, all useful to achieve a good fit. The seamlines match up, but with so many seams to sew, pay close attention to the single and double notches for alignment. Ideal fabrics include denim, wool, corduroy, stretch wovens, and heavy cottons.

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for hips 32.5–46 in.)

Simplicity.com

—Tested by Jenny Freedman, Soquel, California

Style Tip: Although the pattern does not call for a lining, it’s easy to cut and add one as you make the skirt, to improve durability.

