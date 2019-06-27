 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Reader Tip: Spiral Binding Holds Books Open

Jun 27, 2019
After a 20-year hiatus from sewing, I’m having a great time reading and collecting sewing books. Several of the paperbacks are thick and difficult to keep open to a specific page. I went to the local UPS store and had them insert a spiral binding on the spine so I can lay the book flat whenever I want to reference it. I had two books bound, and the cost was less than $10. Many shipping or office supply stores also provide similar binding services, and the prices may vary. Some places add a clear protective cover and backing for increased longevity. This inexpensive modification enables me to maintain the book in a usable manner.

—Mary Jackson, Centreville, Maryland

This reader-submitted tip was featured in Threads #204, August/September 2019. Photos by Erica Redfern.

 

We pay for every tip we publish.

Threads Tips • 63 South Main Street• Newtown, CT 06470 •

or via email: ThreadsTips@taunton.com

