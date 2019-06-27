Reader Tip: Spiral Binding Holds Books Open

After a 20-year hiatus from sewing, I’m having a great time reading and collecting sewing books. Several of the paperbacks are thick and difficult to keep open to a specific page. I went to the local UPS store and had them insert a spiral binding on the spine so I can lay the book flat whenever I want to reference it. I had two books bound, and the cost was less than $10. Many shipping or office supply stores also provide similar binding services, and the prices may vary. Some places add a clear protective cover and backing for increased longevity. This inexpensive modification enables me to maintain the book in a usable manner.

—Mary Jackson, Centreville, Maryland

This reader-submitted tip was featured in Threads #204, August/September 2019. Photos by Erica Redfern.



