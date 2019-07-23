 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sewing-Related Events: August 2019

By Erica Redfern Jul 23, 2019
Article Image

See what’s happening near you this month:

August 12–October 26, 2019: Insook Choi: Ulsan Bangudae, Minneapolis, Minnesota

This exhibition of the works of textile artist Insook Choi is at the Textile Center. Insook Choi draws inspiration and techniques from her Korean heritage. Featured in the show are hand-stitched and embroidered hemp and silk pieces that include imagery from the prehistoric Bangudae Petroglyphs in Ulsan, South Korea. They depict ancient cultural practices. Admission is free.

Insook Choi’s “Hemp Petroglyph Wrapping Cloth” features hand-embroidered images. Image courtesy of the Textile Center, Minneapolis.

August 22–24, 2019: Original Sewing & Quilt Expo, Arlington, Texas

The Original Sewing & Quilt Expo, at the Esports Stadium, is an opportunity to shop for supplies, view quilts on display, and take classes. Available classes include draping, bobbinwork, and machine quilting. Classes are an additional cost. Daily admission is $8.

 

Through August 25, 2019: Gender Bending Fashion, Boston, Massachusetts

At the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, this exhibition features more than 60 garments and accessories from the last century that push traditional limits of gendered expression. It includes designs by Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Rad Hourani. It investigates the societal shifts in the last century through the lens of these garments and includes a multimedia presentation of images, music, and videos. Admission is $25 for adults.

Janelle Monáe in a Christian Siriano red evening suit, shirt, and accessories at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, courtesy of Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

August 29–31, 2019: West Country Quilt & Textile Show, Bristol, England

At the UWE Bristol Exhibition and Conference Centre, the West Country Quilt & Textile Show includes shopping, workshops, and a quilt exhibition and competition. The competition is now closed, but submitted quilts will be available for viewing. Classes are mostly project-based and include hand-stitched landscapes, felted art, and silk vessels. Admission is £12.

 

August 30–September 1, 2019: Great Northern Quilt Show, Harrogate, England

The Great Northern Quilt Show, at the Great Yorkshire Showground, is a competitive quilt show with the opportunity to shop, take classes, and view interactive demonstrations. Classes include 3-D quilting, embellished appliqué, and traditional hand quilting. Tickets are £9 at the door, or £8 in advance.

 

