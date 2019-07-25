Re-create a Vintage Pocket Detail | Video

Kenneth D. King, a Threads contributing editor, is a vintage clothing maven. He often purchases thrift store garments that have intriguing design details, like the pocket on the coat shown in this video. This pocket has an in-seam opening, placed in a vertical seam that’s created between small front panels. Above the pocket, the coat features multiple horizontal rows of topstitching.

Kenneth explains his detective-like process for figuring out how a detail like this one was made, and he demonstrates the patternwork needed to re-create the pocket. Finally, he shows how to construct the pocket. The pocket includes a facing; a pocket bag; and panels on either side, above, and below the opening.

