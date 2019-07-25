 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How-to

Re-create a Vintage Pocket Detail | Video

Learn to draft and sew an unusual in-seam coat pocket, inspired by a vintage coat

By Threads magazine Jul 25, 2019

Kenneth D. King, a Threads contributing editor, is a vintage clothing maven. He often purchases thrift store garments that have intriguing design details, like the pocket on the coat shown in this video. This pocket has an in-seam opening, placed in a vertical seam that’s created between small front panels. Above the pocket, the coat features multiple horizontal rows of topstitching.

Kenneth explains his detective-like process for figuring out how a detail like this one was made, and he demonstrates the patternwork needed to re-create the pocket. Finally, he shows how to construct the pocket. The pocket includes a facing; a pocket bag; and panels on either side, above, and below the opening.

 

