Pattern Roundup: Sleeveless Blouses

With the summer months in full swing, sleeveless blouses are great to beat the heat. They offer exciting design features without the added weight and warmth of sleeves. Sleeveless tops can be casual, such as tank tops, or more structured, such as sleeveless collared shirts. Whatever your style is, you can find a sleeveless blouse to match it.

Sleeveless tops may require armhole adjustments to fit properly. Sleeves may obscure minor fitting issues in a garment, but without sleeves, any fit issues are more visible. A well-fitted sleeveless blouse is a thing of beauty and well worth the effort. Sarah Veblen’s article, “To Get the Right Armhole, Fit the Bodice,” adapted from the article of the same name in Threads #117 (Feb./March 2005), is a great source of fitting techniques for many common fit issues. More fitting advice can be found in “Quick Fitting Solutions,” by Louise Cutting, Threads #201 (Feb./March 2019), available online for Threads Insiders.

For information about edge finishes, read “3 Neat Edge Finishes for the Sleeveless Styles of Summer,” by Mary Ray, which details three ways to finish edges and includes photos of the process.

You can also check out “How to Attach an All-in-One Facing,” by Carol J. Fresia, which is a video Web Extra for Daryl Lancaster’s article, “Create Facings,” published in Threads #185 (June/July 2016).

For advice about finishing facings, see “Four Smart Ways to Finish a Facing Edge,” by Carol J. Fresia, which range from simple to couture.

Garments with facings often have many seam allowances to clip. For a tip to speed up clipping, see “A Shortcut for Clipping Allowances,” from the Threads Tips video series.

If you’re a Threads Insider, check out Kenneth D. King’s “Staying a Neckline and Armhole” for his exclusive staying techniques.

Butterick 6026, designed by Katherine Tilton, is a fitted, collared shirt with a sleeveless view. The front waist and neck are shaped by radiating pin tucks. Suggested fabrics include linen, broadcloth, and chambray. BurdaStyle.com's Button Up Bow Blouse 01/2019 #120B features a large neckline tie that resembles a shawl collar. It also includes bust darts and a center-front button closure. Suggest fabrics are light- to medium-weight wovens. The Webster Top by Cashmerette features a high-low hem and crisscross back detail. The pattern includes additional pattern pieces for cup sizes C/D, E/F, and G/H for easier fitting. Suggested fabrics include voile, crepe de Chine, and challis. Christine Jonson's Flyaway Top is a drapey blouse that features a crossover front and high-low hemline. Suggested fabrics are knit fabrics with at least 50 percent stretch. Gaia, a top pattern from I Am Patterns, features a V-neckline and front shoulder gathered with a self-fabric band. Suggested fabrics include poplin, washed linen, and chambray. The Turn About Tank pattern from Indygo Junction features two neckline options: ruffled or lace-up. The V-neckline can be worn at front or back depending on your style. Suggested fabrics include voiles and other light- to medium-weight wovens. KwikSew 4112 is a tiered peplum top with princess seams and a center-back zipper closure. Neckline options include jewel and jewel with a center-front notch. Suggested fabrics include linen, crepe, and sateen. McCall's 7779 is a tank top with bust darts and two hem lengths, including an option for a back flounce. Suggested fabrics include crepe de Chine, challis, and cotton blends. The Waterfall Tank from Sew Caroline is a simple tank with a top overlay ending at the waist. The straps can be made to the exact length, or fashioned into ties. Suggested fabrics include quilting cotton, voile, and lawn. Simplicity 8386 is a knit top with crossover front and high, choker-style neckline band with a tie at the back neck. Suggested fabrics are stretch knits such as jersey, stretch velvet, and stretch lace. The Nikko Top from True Bias features a mock turtleneck and fitted bodice. The back is cut to resemble a racerback. It is designed for knits with at least 75 percent stretch such as rib knits, sweater knits, or stretch velvet. Vogue 9317 is a loose-fitting top designed by Marcy Tilton. It features front and back tucks and a shaped hemline. Suggested fabrics include lightweight linen, jersey, and crepe.

