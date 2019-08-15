No-Twist Thread Loops | Video

Thread loops for belt carriers often get twisted as you make them and continue to twist when you use them. This happens most readily when the loops are made with a blanket stitch worked over foundation threads. For neater loops that look nice and don’t get tangled, try this method.

Take a cue from macramé techniques: Tying half hitches from one direction over foundation cords creates a twisting spiral, whereas alternating from the right and left creates a flat row. The same principle works on thread loops. Covering the foundation threads with blanket stitches worked from alternating sides creates a straight row of knots and a neat, smooth thread loop.

Reader tip sent in by Michelle Trachy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and published in Threads #184.

