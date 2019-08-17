Find out what events are happening near you this month:

September 6–7, 2019: Threads Experience 2019, New York, New York

Join the Threads staff and three Threads contributing editors for two days of classes, shopping, and quality time with fellow sewers in Manhattan’s Garment District. Attend classes led by experts Kenneth D. King, Susan Khalje, and Louise Cutting, as well as bonus sessions with Mood Designer Fabrics Creative Director Benjamin Mach and Pfaff ambassadors Katrina Walker and Nadine Knecht. Admission is $795, which includes both days of classes, select meals, and a bag of sewing goodies.

September 6, 2019–January 2, 2020: Paris, Capital of Fashion, New York, New York

Featured at the Museum at FIT, the exhibition explores how Paris came to be known as such a fashionable city. By examining the cultural construction of Parisian garments and objects, the exhibition provides insight into the city’s history. Approximately 100 objects dating from the 18th century to present day are displayed. Admission is free.

September 20, 2019: The American Craft Exposition, Chicago, Illinois

The American Craft Exposition is hosted at the Chicago Botanic Garden. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the expo. Shop at more than 140 exhibitor spots featuring wares in 12 categories: baskets, ceramics, decorative fiber arts, wearable fiber arts, furniture, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, paper, and wood. It is a fundraising event for research and care at NorthShore University HealthSystem. General admission tickets are $20.

September 28, 2019: Artistry in Fashion, Redwood City, California

A self-proclaimed one-stop shop for handmade clothing, jewelry, and accessories, Artistry in Fashion is a designer sale at Cañada College’s Fashion department. The outdoor sale features 53 vendors. In addition, there is a fashion show and a display featuring student works. A $10 donation is required for entry, all proceeds benefiting the fashion student scholarship fund.

September 28, 2019: Festival of Fabric, Felixstowe, England

The Festival of Fabric, at the Orwell Hotel, is a celebration of all things fabric. It features many vendors selling fabrics, haberdashery, sewing machines, and other accessories. There is also an exhibition of 1940s garments. Though the festival focuses on vintage materials and sewing, all sewers are welcome. Adult tickets are £5. Classes and workshops, such as sewing machine maintenance and demonstrations of vintage hair styling and makeup techniques, are available for an additional cost.

