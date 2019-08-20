 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: BurdaStyle.com Retro Button-Up Dress 12/2018

Aug 20, 2019
Article Image

BurdaStyle.com: Retro Button-Up Dress

For a vintage look, sew this midi-length dress with retro details. mandarin collar with a pointed extension, a center-front button placket from the neckline to hip level, and three-quarter-length sleeves cut in one with the bodice, featuring an elbow dart and a two-piece underarm gusset. The dropped-waist bodice has two waist darts in front and back; one releases into a tuck, and the other continues into the skirt seam. The skirt’s center front and center back are cut in one with the bodice and sleeves. The skirt has inset side panels gathered at the slightly dropped waist. This design is for someone with some sewing experience, as seam allowances must be added, and the brief instructions are not illustrated. Make it in stable knits such as ponte, double knits, and drapey wool.

(Sized European 42–54 for busts 34.63–44.88 in. and hips 36.25–46.50 in.)

BurdaStyle.com

—Tested by Samina Mirza, Katy, Texas

Sewing Tip: Sew in the underarm gussets with 1/4-inch-wide seam allowances, tapering to almost nothing at the points.

This review was originally published in Threads #205, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

How-to

Reversible Waistband Technique

Learn two methods for creating a reversible waistband on a knit garment.

How-to

No-Twist Thread Loops | Video

For neater loops that look nice and don't get tangled, try this method.

Threads Magazine

