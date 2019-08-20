Pattern Review: Butterick 6641 Slim-Fitting Jacket

Butterick 6641

This fully lined, hip-length, slim-fitting jacket by Lisette has a funnel collar and notched front neckline, front shoulder yoke, front waist darts, front and back princess seams, welt pockets with flaps, one-button closure, two-piece sleeves with a button vent, back neck darts, and a center-back seam ending in a vent. Separate pattern pieces are included for bust cup sizes A/B, C, and D. Add to the sleeves if you plan to wear a garment with sleeves under it. Our tester recommends reinforcing the notch in the lapel, especially if you use a fashion fabric that frays She says she found the directions for the pocket and neckline construction to be comprehensive and easy to understand. For a casual jacket, use wool or linen and for a dressier version, opt for dupioni.

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 [A-D cups] for busts 30.5-44 in.)

Butterick.com

—Tested by Rachel Kurland, South Strafford, Vermont

STYLE TIP: In a heavy or loosely woven fabric, skip the notches in the front neckline for a sleek finish.

This review was originally published in Threads #205, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×