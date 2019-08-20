Pattern Review: McCall’s 7879 Coat

McCall’s 7879

Add historical style to your wardrobe with this coat. The sleeves are reminiscent of the 1770s and 1890s, while the skirt sections reflect the 1950s. The fully lined coat has a notched collar and a fitted bodice with waist darts, as well as style options for the skirt and sleeves. Skirt options are: semicircular, ending at the mid-thigh; straight, ending at midthigh; or straight, ending at the knee. The straight skirt has waist tucks in front and darts in back and features a six-button closure. The semicircular skirt version features a three-button closure. Both skirt styles have in-seam pockets. Sleeve choices are: full length straight; full length with a gathered bell beginning at the elbow; and a leg-of-mutton sleeve gathered at the sleeve cap and fitted below the elbow. Completing the look is a self-fabric belt. Sew it in wool coating, flannel, and brocade.

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

McCall.com

—Tested by Toby Barton, Winsted, Connecticut

Sewing Tip: Trim the values on the bodice’s front darts to reduce bulk.

This review was originally published in Threads #205, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

