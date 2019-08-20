Pattern Review: Paprika Patterns Zircon Sweater/Dress

Paprika Patterns: Zircon Sweater/Dress

Sew this long-sleeve knit garment as a comfortable top or casual dress. It features inset geometric front and back yokes that extend beyond the shoulder and into the sleeves. At the hemline, the sweater length has an inset in both side seams, whereas the dress length has a single larger inset in the right side seam. The neckline is finished with a narrow folded band. The garment construction is not difficult, but the angular seams may be time-consuming to prepare and sew. Take your time with the sewing, reinforce the inner corners well, and clip into them sufficiently. The instructions are thorough, with detailed illustrations and tips for better sewing practices. Additional tutorials are available on the Paprika Patterns website. Select a sturdy knit with body, such as scuba, heavy jersey, double knits, and fleece.

(Sized 1–10 for busts 31.5–49 in. and hips 34–50.5 in.)

PaprikaPatterns.com

—Tested by Michele Kwiatkowski, Danbury, Connecticut

Sewing Tip: Stabilize the shoulder seams with twill tape, so they don’t stretch with wear.

This review was originally published in Threads #205, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

