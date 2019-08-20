 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Paprika Patterns Zircon Sweater/Dress

Aug 20, 2019
Article Image

Paprika Patterns: Zircon Sweater/Dress

Sew this long-sleeve knit garment as a comfortable top or casual dress. It features inset geometric front and back yokes that extend beyond the shoulder and into the sleeves. At the hemline, the sweater length has an inset in both side seams, whereas the dress length has a single larger inset in the right side seam. The neckline is finished with a narrow folded band. The garment construction is not difficult, but the angular seams may be time-consuming to prepare and sew. Take your time with the sewing, reinforce the inner corners well, and clip into them sufficiently. The instructions are thorough, with detailed illustrations and tips for better sewing practices. Additional tutorials are available on the Paprika Patterns website. Select a sturdy knit with body, such as scuba, heavy jersey, double knits, and fleece.

(Sized 1–10 for busts 31.5–49 in. and hips 34–50.5 in.)

PaprikaPatterns.com

—Tested by Michele Kwiatkowski, Danbury, Connecticut

Sewing Tip: Stabilize the shoulder seams with twill tape, so they don’t stretch with wear.

This review was originally published in Threads #205, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events: September 2019

Find out what events are happening near you this month:   September 6–7, 2019: Threads Experience 2019, New York, New York Join the Threads staff and three Threads contributing editors…

How-to

No-Twist Thread Loops | Video

For neater loops that look nice and don't get tangled, try this method.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #204, Aug./Sep. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe