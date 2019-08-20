 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Reader Tip: Fashion a Zipper Stop

Aug 20, 2019
I recently needed to shorten a separating zipper. With limited local resources and little patience to wait for an online order to arrive, I turned to my jewelry supplies for a solution. I found that cord end crimps worked perfectly as replacement zipper top stops. Simply use pliers to remove a few unwanted teeth at the top of the zipper. Then, cut or break off the circular part of the crimp, leaving a u-shaped metal piece. Put a touch of fabric glue on the zipper, and use pliers to bend the crimp in place. If desired, apply fingernail polish to blend in the crimp’s color.

—Diane McCauley, Ames, Iowa

This reader-submitted tip was featured in Threads #205, October/November 2019. Photo by Mike Yamin.

 

We pay for every tip we publish.

Threads Tips • 63 South Main Street • Newtown, CT 06470 •

or via email: ThreadsTips@taunton.com

