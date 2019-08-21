 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Patterns for Fall 2019 Trends | Web Extra

By Erica Redfern Aug 21, 2019
Article Image

Consider the foll0wing patterns for three garment styles for your fall sewing, and be sure to check out fall trends in “Autumn Fashion,” by Erica Redfern, Threads #205 (Oct./Nov. 2019). This season, collections featured strong silhouettes and vibrant colors, as well as 1980s style with bold suiting and fabric choices. The fall fashion article explores the season’s Pantone color palette as well as trending fabrics from the runway.

Long coat with lapels

Many collections sported long coats, both single- and double-breasted, that featured lapels. This style is versatile and can flatter many body types. The length makes it cozy in cooler weather, while the notched collar provides classic style. For help creating a neat finish, see “How to Sew a Notched Jacket Lapel,” by Jan Schoen, SewStylish Fall Fashion 2010.

Butterick 6430

KwikSew 4255

Simplicity 8797

The Avid Seamstress The Coat

Waffle Patterns Bamboo Coat

 

Ruffles and flounces

Add a touch of feminine flair to any garment with ruffles or flounces. Ruffles can be soft in lightweight fabrics or substantial in medium-weight textiles. Consider ruffle placement to achieve the most flattering effect for your body type. For a tip about gathering fabric, read “Dental Floss is Good for Gathers,” by Ann Steeves and to add a flounce to a dress or skirt pattern, see “How did they sew that: Flounce a dress,” by Judith Neukam, Threads #166 ( April/May 2013).

Designer Stitch Carmen Skirt

McCall’s 7911

Simplicity 8511

StyleArc Giselle Dress

Vogue 1618

 

Moto-style jackets

Bring a casual edge to your fall wardrobe with a moto-style jacket. The asymmetrical zipper closure looks great whether you wear the jacket open or closed. Most moto-style jackets have side pockets included in the pattern, making them functional as well. Moto-style jackets can be sewn in faux leather or other sturdy woven fabrics such as denim, twill, and canvas, although some moto jacket patterns are designed to work with knit fabrics. Several jacket patterns listed below are unlined; see “Add a Bound Seam and Hong-Kong Finish to an Unlined Jacket,” by Rae Cumbie, for advice on finishing exposed seams.

Christine Jonson Moto Jacket

Hey June Handmade Evergreen Jacket

Hot Patterns 1207 Classix Nouveau Bellissima Biker Jacket

McCall’s 7694

Skinny Bitch Curvy Chick Moto Chic Jacket

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events: September 2019

Find out what events are happening near you this month:   September 6–7, 2019: Threads Experience 2019, New York, New York Join the Threads staff and three Threads contributing editors…

How-to

Reversible Waistband Technique

Learn two methods for creating a reversible waistband on a knit garment.

