Sewing-Related Events: October 2019

See the events happening near and far this month:

October 1–November 3, 2019: Day of the Dead, Alexandria, Virginia

The Potomac Fiber Arts Gallery’s juried show honors Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, a Mexican and Central American holiday that celebrates deceased ancestors. The show features themed works with vibrant colors, as is traditional for the holiday. Non-themed work also will be exhibited. Admission is free.

October 4–26, 2019: Last Words, Lenoir, North Carolina

At the Caldwell Arts Council, this solo exhibition features works by Susan Lenz, such as her grave-rubbing art quilts, chiffon banners embroidered with epitaphs, and cemetery angel images. The exhibition explores the concept of remembrance, legacy, and mortality. Admission is free.

October 10–13, 2019: The Knitting and Stitching Show, London, England

This convention, at Alexandra Palace in London, features shopping, classes, and fiber arts displays. Take classes on needle felting, hooped embroidery, advanced dressmaking, dyeing, and more. There are also 20 textile galleries displaying different types of fiber arts, from knitting and quilting to sculpture. One-day tickets are £16, and classes are an additional cost.

October 17 – 20, 2019: Pacific International Quilt Festival, Santa Clara, California

The festival, during Santa Clara’s official Quilt Week, includes shopping, workshops, and several quilting competitions. In addition to workshops by instructors, there are demonstrations by sewing machine manufacturers Baby Lock, Bernina, Janome, and Innova. The theme of the 2019 quilt competition is “Guilty Pleasures.” There is also a quilt competition and a wearable art competition. Admission to the Santa Clara Convention Center is $15 at the door.

October 19, 2019: Pants Fitting One-Day Workshop, Rockville, Maryland

Pants can be difficult to fit well, especially without help. This workshop, at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, strives to make pants fitting easier, using a pair of pants from your closet. It goes through creating a paper pattern from ready-to-wear pants, making modifications for fit and style, as well as creating a muslin and choosing fashion fabric. The class is taught by Allison Lince-Bentley. Tickets are $200.

