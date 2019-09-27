Halloween Costume Contest 2019

Fall is here, and it’s time for our annual Threads Halloween Costume Contest!

Are you making a Halloween costume this year?

If so, share your creative, festive, or just plain scary costume in the Threads Gallery, and you could be one of five (5) winners to take home a prize from Threads. We can’t wait to see all your wonderful designs.

How to Enter:

Share images of your homemade costumes to the Threads Gallery by 11:59 ET, November 05, 2019. Include a description of how you made your costume and why you should win. There is no limit to the number of costumes you can enter.

Winner selection:

At the end of the submission period, Threads editors will choose finalists in four categories: Best Adult’s Costume, Best Child’s Costume, Most Creative Costume, Best Group Costumes, and Scariest Costume.

Prize package:

Best Child Costume: Serger Techniques with Pamela Leggett DVD, Retail Value = $19.95

Best Adult Costume: Smart Tailoring with Kenneth D. King DVD, Retail Value = $149.95

Most Creative Costume: Smart Sewing Fake Fur with Kenneth D. King DVD, Retail Value = $49.95

Best Group Costume: One Pattern, Many Ways Vol. 1 + Vol. 2 DVD’s, Retail Value = $49.90

Scariest Costume: The Versatile Jacket with Louise Cutting DVD, Retail Value = $20.21



ENTER STARTING OCTOBER 1ST

See official rules for more details. Click here.

