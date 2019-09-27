 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Inspiration

Halloween Costume Contest 2019

Enter now for a chance to win

Sep 27, 2019
Article Image

Fall is here, and it’s time for our annual Threads Halloween Costume Contest!

Are you making a Halloween costume this year?

If so, share your creative, festive, or just plain scary costume in the Threads Gallery, and you could be one of five (5) winners to take home a prize from Threads. We can’t wait to see all your wonderful designs.

How to Enter: 

Share images of your homemade costumes to the Threads Gallery by 11:59 ET, November 05, 2019. Include a description of how you made your costume and why you should win. There is no limit to the number of costumes you can enter.

Winner selection:

At the end of the submission period, Threads editors will choose finalists in four categories: Best Adult’s Costume, Best Child’s Costume, Most Creative Costume, Best Group Costumes, and Scariest Costume.

Prize package:

  • Best Child Costume:  Serger Techniques with Pamela Leggett DVD, Retail Value = $19.95
  • Best Adult Costume:  Smart Tailoring with Kenneth D. King DVD, Retail Value = $149.95
  • Most Creative Costume:  Smart Sewing Fake Fur with Kenneth D. King DVD, Retail Value = $49.95
  • Best Group Costume:  One Pattern, Many Ways Vol. 1 + Vol. 2 DVD’s, Retail Value = $49.90
  • Scariest Costume: The Versatile Jacket with Louise Cutting DVD, Retail Value = $20.21


ENTER STARTING OCTOBER 1ST

 

See official rules for more details. Click here.

 

Enter your handmade costumes into our Gallery and you could be one of four contestants to win a Threads prize pack.

 

Previous winners:

2018 Halloween Contest Winners

2016 Halloween Contest Winners

2014 Halloween Contest Winners

2013 Halloween Contest Winners

Discuss

