Breast Cancer Awareness Month Sewing Events and Initiatives: October 2019

With Breast Cancer Awareness month upon us, what better way to show support than with your favorite hobby? We’ve compiled a list of sewing-related events and initiatives to inspire you to help those in need. So, what are you waiting for? Recruit some friends and help make a difference.

1. October 9, 2019, Sewing Acts of Kindness 2019: Cancer Port Pillows (Raleigh, North Carolina)

On October 9, 2019, the women of Haus Page, a Carolina-based contemporary fashion brand, are hosting a sew-in to create as many port pillows as possible in one night to donate to the Breast Cancer Foundation and local cancer charities. Last year, they sewed a couple thousand pillows. Port pillows are made to fit over seat belts so chemo patients can comfortably ride to and from the doctor’s office without irritating the port site. Thousands of people in the area need port pillows, and this is a great way to help make a difference. This event is free and open to the public. Click here to register.

2. Ongoing 2019 initiative, Sewing for Charity with Sulky

In case you haven’t heard, Sulky, best known for its high-quality decorative threads, created a Sewing for Charity effort in early 2019 that introduces a new sewing project on its blog every month that can be sewn and donated to a charity in need. The initiative kicked off in January with a focus on sewing pillowcases for breast cancer patients. Though January has passed, readers are encouraged to make and donate pillowcases at any time using the free pillowcase pattern on the Sulky website. Click here to check out the free pattern along with a list of suggested places to donate your finished projects.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to visit the Sulky Beat Cancer Shop, featuring three special Breast Cancer Awareness thread collections and a free project tutorial. Ten percent of proceeds from these collections are donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

3. October 23, 2019, Breast Cancer Comfort Hearts (Phoenix, Arizona)

If you’re free and in the Phoenix area October 23, the volunteers at Comfort Hearts could use your help cutting, stitching, stuffing, and attaching labels to heart-shaped pillows. The pillows are donated to breast cancer patients. This year marks the 15th anniversary of this initiative, which has donated more than 12,300 pillows to cancer patients undergoing surgery. The pillows are gifted to patients in nearby hospitals and doctor’s offices to help with recovery. To sign up for this free event, click here.

4. October 2019: #SewPINK Initiative (Social Media)

Join ByAnnie.com’s #SewPINK initiative, which aims to raise awareness and donations for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation all month long. To show support, post one or more photos to your Instagram and/or Facebook account of projects you’ve sewn that contain the color pink, and include the hashtag #SewPINK. Those who show their support have the opportunity to win $15 ByAnnie coupons, given out every weekday during the month. Also, keep an eye out for the 20-plus bloggers from the global sewing community who will be featured on the ByAnnie Instagram and Facebook accounts throughout October. They’ll share project ideas, prizes, and more. In addition, 30 percent of profits from PINK products sold in the ByAnnie online store will be donated to breast cancer research. For more information, check out the detailed blog post here.

Additional resources:

https://www.diaryofaquilter.com/2018/10/sew-goodness-breast-cancer-awareness-sewing-service.html

If you know of any other sewing-related breast cancer awareness month events coming up, please share them with us in the comments below.

