Create a Wardrobe That Works for You | Episode 21

Image consultant, teacher, and author Nancy Nix-Rice shares her thoughts and advice on how to create a flattering, versatile wardrobe in the Sewing with Threads Episode 21 video podcast.

Nancy is the author of Looking Good Every Day (Palmer/Pletsch Publishing, 2014) and more recently demonstrates some of her principles on seven women in “Find Your Prints,” Threads #205 (Oct./Nov. 2019).

During the podcast, she explains her philosophy of choosing fabrics for sewing garments. She also delves into the “core four” method of building a wardrobe, and she outlines how to create or choose four core pieces. In addition, she discusses her “points of connection” method of selecting garments that link to an individual’s physical characteristics.

Best advice for what works

The one tip Nancy imparts often has to do with color. “There is nothing that makes or breaks a look more than how color works on the person,” she says. “If that’s not right, everything else can be perfect and it’s still not working to showcase that person.”

A personal sewing challenge

Nancy recently joined a sewing challenge. It called for her to make a garment to go with a pair of shoes in her closet. She chose a pair of green suede stilettos with gold aglets on the laces.

Nancy didn’t win the challenge, but she created a stylish and comfortable dress from a dark hunter ponte knit, one of the fabrics she sells on her site.

She used Vogue 9148, an out-of-print dress pattern designed for knits. Nancy adapted the neckline and left off the center-back zipper. For impact, she added a brilliant gold zipper on the left side, to pick up the accent color of the shoes.

