 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Sponsored Content

Create a Wardrobe That Works for You | Episode 21

Episode 21: Image consultant Nancy Nix-Rice discusses how to choose flattering colors and fabrics

Oct 02, 2019

Sponsored by Wild Ginger Software, Inc.

Image consultant, teacher, and author Nancy Nix-Rice shares her thoughts and advice on how to create a flattering, versatile wardrobe in the Sewing with Threads Episode 21 video podcast.

Nancy is the author of Looking Good Every Day (Palmer/Pletsch Publishing, 2014) and more recently demonstrates some of her principles on seven women in “Find Your Prints,” Threads #205 (Oct./Nov. 2019).

During the podcast, she explains her philosophy of choosing fabrics for sewing garments. She also delves into the “core four” method of building a wardrobe, and she outlines how to create or choose four core pieces. In addition, she discusses her “points of connection” method of selecting garments that link to an individual’s physical characteristics.

Best advice for what works

The one tip Nancy imparts often has to do with color. “There is nothing that makes or breaks a look more than how color works on the person,” she says. “If that’s not right, everything else can be perfect and it’s still not working to showcase that person.”

A personal sewing challenge

Nancy recently joined a sewing challenge. It called for her to make a garment to go with a pair of shoes in her closet. She chose a pair of green suede stilettos with gold aglets on the laces.

Green stiletto

Nancy didn’t win the challenge, but she created a stylish and comfortable dress from a dark hunter ponte knit, one of the fabrics she sells on her site.

She used Vogue 9148, an out-of-print dress pattern designed for knits. Nancy adapted the neckline and left off the center-back zipper. For impact, she added a brilliant gold zipper on the left side, to pick up the accent color of the shoes.

Green dress by Nancy Nix-Rice

 

This episode of Sewing with Threads is sponsored by Wild Ginger.

Wild Ginger Software is thrilled to announce the launch of PatternMaster version seven, their best sewing pattern software yet.

They dramatically simplified the user interface and the body measurement process.Wild Ginger added more styles and features, including a revolutionary new Designer interface. This new interface makes it easy and fun to mix and match style options and create one-of-a-kind custom-sized styles.As always, Wild Ginger offers free measuring and fit support and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Check out the all-new PatternMaster version seven and download the free demos at wild ginger dot com.

 

We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Sewing with Threads Podcast

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

Sewing-Related Events: October 2019

Find out what sewing-related events are happening near you in the month of October.

How-to

Pattern Roundup: Halloween Costumes 2019

Consider xix adaptable patterns to help you create your favorite character.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #205, Oct./Nov. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe