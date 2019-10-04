Knit a Playful Pink Ribbon Hat

For years, the color pink has been the symbol for breast cancer awareness. In 1992, Self magazine and cosmetics giant Estee Lauder partnered to develop and market the pink ribbon emblem. The iconic symbol has increased global awareness of the cause and has contributed to efforts in raising money to fund research for a cure and to support care programs for those suffering from breast cancer.

If you and your family and friends wish to show support during National Breast Cancer Awareness month, consider wearing a pink hat you can make for yourself or others. I have provided instructions to accommodate the noggins of little kiddies, tweens, and mature women alike.

Other ways to get involved:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Sewing Events and Initiatives: October 2019

Supplies

Yarn: 1 ball of Be Sweet Ribbon Ball. Ribbon Ball is an enchanting mohair yarn with hand-tied ribbon and spun with a thin metallic strand. Each 50g ball is 120 yards and is available in more than 20 colors. I used Bright Pink. (This exact yarn was featured in the cover sweater for the Holiday ’08 Knit Simple magazine.) If you don’t have access to this yarn, a good substitute would be a mohair bouclé, or a combination of a novelty yarn with a worsted-weight wool or wool blend to achieve the ultimate sass factor.

Ribbon: 1 yard satin ribbon

Needles: US 15 circular needles 16 inches long

Stitch marker

Scotch tape

Knit the hat

Size small: Cast on 50 stitches.

Size medium/large: Cast on 58 stitches.

2. Place a marker and knit in the round until the hat is about 6 1/2 inches tall (small), 7 inches (medium), or 8 inches (large). This will result in a cute cap style. I actually kept knitting up to 9 inches because I wanted a floppier beret look. I ended up liking the purl side better and when I tuned up the brim, it looks like faux ribbing. Gotta love double-duty items.

Finishing

3. The top of the hat will be secured by a satin ribbon functioning as a drawstring. No sewing together. Use your Scotch tape to secure your ribbon to the needle. Pull the needle with the ribbon attached through the loops, replacing the needle.

5. Secure the last stitch and cut the yarn, leaving a tail for weaving in the ends.

This project is a twofer. Since the hat has a drawstring at the top, I discovered that before you gather it up to make the hat, you have a tube that can be pulled over your head to be used as a cowl.

Tip

Be sure your ribbon is long enough so the stitches don’t fall off the ends. Also, when you are casting on, make sure to do so loosely so you can get the finished hat over your head.

This post first appeared on CraftStylish.com in October 2009.

