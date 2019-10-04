 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Knit a Playful Pink Ribbon Hat

By Tina Hilton Oct 04, 2019
Article Image

For years, the color pink has been the symbol for breast cancer awareness. In 1992, Self magazine and cosmetics giant Estee Lauder partnered to develop and market the pink ribbon emblem. The iconic symbol has increased global awareness of the cause and has contributed to efforts in raising money to fund research for a cure and to support care programs for those suffering from breast cancer.

If you and your family and friends wish to show support during National Breast Cancer Awareness month, consider wearing a pink hat you can make for yourself or others. I have provided instructions to accommodate the noggins of little kiddies, tweens, and mature women alike.

Other ways to get involved:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Sewing Events and Initiatives: October 2019

Supplies

  • Yarn: 1 ball of Be Sweet Ribbon Ball. Ribbon Ball is an enchanting mohair yarn with hand-tied ribbon and spun with a thin metallic strand. Each 50g ball is 120 yards and is available in more than 20 colors. I used Bright Pink. (This exact yarn was featured in the cover sweater for the Holiday ’08 Knit Simple magazine.) If you don’t have access to this yarn, a good substitute would be a mohair bouclé, or a combination of a novelty yarn with a worsted-weight wool or wool blend to achieve the ultimate sass factor.
  • Ribbon: 1 yard satin ribbon
  • Needles: US 15 circular needles 16 inches long
  • Stitch marker
  • Scotch tape
This is a perfect take-along project. It’s compact and easy.

Knit the hat

Size small: Cast on 50 stitches.

Size medium/large: Cast on 58 stitches.

 

1. Casting on with yarn that is not smooth can be a trick. Take your time and make sure to complete the stitch as you pull the extra bits through the loop.

 

2. Place a marker and knit in the round until the hat is about 6 1/2 inches tall (small), 7 inches (medium), or 8 inches (large). This will result in a cute cap style. I actually kept knitting up to 9 inches because I wanted a floppier beret look. I ended up liking the purl side better and when I tuned up the brim, it looks like faux ribbing. Gotta love double-duty items.

When you join the ends to knit in the round, make sure you do not twist the stitches.

 

 

Finishing

3. The top of the hat will be secured by a satin ribbon functioning as a drawstring. No sewing together. Use your Scotch tape to secure your ribbon to the needle. Pull the needle with the ribbon attached through the loops, replacing the needle.

Snap up the edge to create a fem watch cap.

4. Using the tape to secure the ribbon to your needle makes easy work of threading in the ribbon. Try this technique next time you need to hold your stitches with waste yarn.

5. Secure the last stitch and cut the yarn, leaving a tail for weaving in the ends.

 

This project is a twofer. Since the hat has a drawstring at the top, I discovered that before you gather it up to make the hat, you have a tube that can be pulled over your head to be used as a cowl.

Tip

Be sure your ribbon is long enough so the stitches don’t fall off the ends. Also, when you are casting on, make sure to do so loosely so you can get the finished hat over your head.

I finished this project in a small village in Tuscany. Molto Bella!

My friend Linda Lopez is a joyful breast cancer survivor.

 

This post first appeared on CraftStylish.com in October 2009.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Breast cancer awareness How-to

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Sewing Events and Initiatives: October 2019

Learn how you can help those fighting this disease locally and beyond.

Sewing-Related Events: October 2019

Find out what sewing-related events are happening near you in the month of October.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #205, Oct./Nov. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe