Wrangle Your Fabric Stash | Video

Video: Threads Magazine

What sewer doesn’t have a fabric stash? The larger your textile collection becomes, the more difficult it is to store and to keep track of its contents. To get the most use from your stash, follow the tips shown in this video. You’ll find out how to keep your fabric neat, visible, and ready to sew at a moment’s notice.

Find more ideas for managing the fabrics you have accumulated, in “5 Tips for Organizing Your Fabric Stash.”

For more sewing room inspiration, including ways our authors organize and store their fabric and tools, check out these posts:

“A Look Inside Mary Ray’s Sewing Studio”

“Ruth Ciemnoczolowski’s Sewing Room”

“Inside Louise Cutting’s Sewing Room”

“Helen Haughey’s Favorite Tools and Storage Solutions”

You’re sure to learn a few tricks for creating a space that looks attractive and that works for you.

We don’t all have a dedicated sewing space, but it’s still possible to stow your textile treasures where you can access them and enjoy them—even before you’ve turned them into the project of your dreams. Find out how a former Threads staffer dealt with her stash, in “How Have You Organized Your Stash?”

