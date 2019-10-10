 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Video Series

Wrangle Your Fabric Stash | Video

By Threads magazine Oct 10, 2019

Video: Threads Magazine

What sewer doesn’t have a fabric stash? The larger your textile collection becomes, the more difficult it is to store and to keep track of its contents. To get the most use from your stash, follow the tips shown in this video. You’ll find out how to keep your fabric neat, visible, and ready to sew at a moment’s notice.

Find more ideas for managing the fabrics you have accumulated, in “5 Tips for Organizing Your Fabric Stash.”

For more sewing room inspiration, including ways our authors organize and store their fabric and tools, check out these posts:

“A Look Inside Mary Ray’s Sewing Studio”

“Ruth Ciemnoczolowski’s Sewing Room”

“Inside Louise Cutting’s Sewing Room”

“Helen Haughey’s Favorite Tools and Storage Solutions”

You’re sure to learn a few tricks for creating a space that looks attractive and that works for you.

We don’t all have a dedicated sewing space, but it’s still possible to stow your textile treasures where you can access them and enjoy them—even before you’ve turned them into the project of your dreams. Find out how a former Threads staffer dealt with her stash, in “How Have You Organized Your Stash?”

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

About This Video Series

In Threads Sewing Tips video series, we share clever tricks to help improve your sewing. Watch to learn how to make a wide seam allowance guide, how to color-code pleat markings, and other helpful tips. What makes this series special is that many of these easy-to-follow techniques have been submitted by Threads readers like you.

More About this Video Series

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Videos in the Series

More Video Series

View All

  • Industry Insider Techniques | Vol. 8

  • Pants Fitting with Sarah Veblen | Video Series

  • Industry Insider Techniques | Vol. 7

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Sew for Your Shape

When I think back to my college years, I remember a woman I used to see on campus. The clothes she wore seemed to suit her perfectly, and she always…

Inspiration

Halloween Costume Contest 2019

It’s time for our annual Threads Halloween Costume Contest Are you making a Halloween costume this year? If so, share your creative, festive, or just plain scary costume in the Threads Gallery, and…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #205, Oct./Nov. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe