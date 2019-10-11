Five Exciting Books About Embroidery

Hand embroidery is an ages-old art form that has plenty of contemporary appeal. Not matter what your personal style or skill level, you can find fantastic sources to keep you stitching happily.

Five recently published titles contain inspiration, projects, and quality instruction:

Beaded Embroidery Stitching, by Christen Brown

Adding beading to embroidery enables you to add texture, dimension, and sparkle to projects of every kind. This book includes information about using color effectively, different options for beads and embellishments, and an introduction to 125 beading techniques. The author also provides eight project patterns, including beaded brooches, a bejeweled throw pillow, and an intricate sewing caddy. The techniques include clear photos and illustrations for easy comprehension. Each project is rated based on difficulty, from beginner to advanced.

(C&T Publishing, 2019; $27.95)

Embroidered Lettering, by Debra Valencia

Lettering is one of the most fundamental ways to customize an embroidery item. In this book, designer Debra Valencia combines classic embroidery stitches with lettering for a variety of projects. She provides instructions for 24 embroidery stitches including satin stitch, herringbone stitch, and ribbon roses, as well as information about choosing fabric and thread. The 25 projects range from zippered makeup bags to luggage tags and throw pillows. Debra includes seven full alphabets in different styles for use in creating your own designs.

(Design Originals, 2019; $19.99)

The Intentional Thread, by Susan Brandeis

Susan Brandeis embroiders as many people would draw. Her book encourages readers to consider thread and embroidery in a different manner. Rather than focusing on specific stitches, she explores how to use lines to create a larger whole on various materials. She also discusses color, shapes, fill, and shading. Although her focus is on the artistic side of embroidery, there are sections on embroidery materials and a basic guide to common stitches for those unfamiliar with them.

(Schiffer Publishing, 2019; $39.99)

The Seasons in Silk Ribbon Embroidery, by Tatiana Popova

Silk ribbon embroidery is a classic and beautiful technique. Tatiana Popova takes you through an extensive list of ribbon embroidery stitches, as well as some basic embroidery stitches. Included in the book are project ideas, such as an owlet needlebook, an Easter wreath, and a wedding decoration. Tatiana also describes the technique for dyeing silk ribbons before and after embroidery for different effects. The book includes a section of Tatiana’s embroidery for inspiration.

(Search Press, 2019; $29.95)

Thread Folk, by Libby Moore

This cute book is great for stitchers looking for fun, modern projects. It includes a guide to basic embroidery stitches such as split stitch, satin stitch, and backed chainstitch. The author also provides a guide to must-have and nonessential, but helpful, tools. In addition, there are 15 projects and included patterns ranging from in-hoop floral designs to embroidered shoes and cushions.

(Paige Tate & Co., 2019; $22.99)

