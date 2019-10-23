Make It with Wool 2019: Adult Winner

Charlene Colon, Farmville, North Carolina

Charlene’s ensemble is a loose-fitting, fully lined coat, trousers with a fly-front zipper, and a semifitted top with high collar and full-length sleeves. The coat fabric is a wool and mohair blend handwoven by Linda Kubik of Ritzville, Washington. Charlene chose to use Neue Mode 23396, a belted coat pattern. The coat is underlined with silk organza to support the loosely woven fabric. The two-piece sleeves are embellished with machine-embroidered autumn leaf appliqués and felted wool acorns. The tailored trousers are made from Italian denim-look wool suiting, following Burda Style 6889. They are partially lined and have a hand-picked, fly-front zipper and slanted side pockets. The semifitted top, adapted from Lekala 5981, is sewn in a camel-colored double-knit wool from Austria, which complements Charlene’s fall color story. The top features a self-drafted neck band and long sleeves with tuck detail, accented with antique copper buttons. The necklace is hand-spun wool and mohair yarn, knitted into an I-cord that supports machine-embroidered appliqués, felted wool beads, and acorns with antique copper accents. The coordinating hat, adapted from the ElseWhen Rosabelle Cloche pattern, features a trimmed sheepskin accent band.

Charlene began sewing and entered MIWW when she was 16, winning the National Junior Division in 1970. She holds bachelor’s degrees in Home Economics Education and Health Care Management. She served in the United States Navy for 21 years and retired as a lieutenant commander, Medical Service Corps.

Launch Gallery

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×