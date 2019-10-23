 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Make It with Wool 2019: Fashion/Apparel Design Winner

By Erica Redfern Oct 23, 2019
Hannah Drumm, Waco, Texas

Hannah’s MIWW ensemble is based on Little Red Riding Hood. In her design concept, Little Red Riding Hood has grown up and exchanged her cape for a coat but kept her trademark red hood. The coat is made from wool herringbone and the dress, not pictured, is in natural white wool. Hannah drafted the garments with Gerber Pattern Design Software. The coat features trumpet sleeves, a fitted curved waistline, and a flared skirt. She incorporated princess seams to give the coat better shaping, and added pleats to the hood to emphasize it, a connection to her design inspiration.

Hannah is a senior at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and began sewing at the start of her college career. After completing this ensemble in fall 2018, she continued her fairy tale-inspired designing for her senior collection in spring 2019. Titled “The Last Wish,” her collection featured five formal dresses inspired by characters from the musical Into the Woods.

 

 

