Make It with Wool 2019: Senior 1st Runner-Up and Senior Construction Winner

Emily Waldron, Hamilton, Ohio

Emily’s ensemble includes a skirt and a hand-knitted camisole and wrap top. The self-drafted, fitted skirt is made from Pendleton Eco-Wise fabric, which is manufactured to reduce its environmental footprint. The pattern was based on two dresses Emily had previously made, with added style details. It features a quarter-circle flounce inset at the back to add fun, dramatic flair. The raised waist is supported on the inside by a corset-style waistband that keeps the waist from crumpling, sliding down, or straining at the seams when she bends. The skirt is lined with ivory polyester lining that coordinates with the wrap top and camisole. The close-fitting camisole was knit with Nerd Girl Yarns’ “Foxy,” a double-knitting-weight wool/silk blend yarn, from a self-designed pattern with a lace border at the hem. Elastic cord running through the straps reinforces the wool’s natural elastic properties and keeps the straps from stretching. The wrap top is a modified version of Emily’s Phase Three shawl pattern, which is published on Ravelry.com. The knitted lace features more than 700 glass beads incorporated into the lower sections. An I-cord edge and mother-of-pearl button converts the shawl into a wrap top. She used Nerd Girl Yarns’ “Heart You,” a superwash fingering-weight merino wool yarn.

Emily got her sewing start when she was 8 years old and her mother enrolled her in a 4-H sewing program. Now that she is 21, she is too old to compete in 4-H, but she still sews whenever she can. She has participated in the MIWW competition for the last four years.

