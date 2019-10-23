Make It with Wool 2019: Senior Winner

Renata Goossen, Potwin, Kansas

For this ensemble, Renata wanted to incorporate her favorite styles, colors, and techniques while stretching her skill set. She was inspired by the Kate Spade design house’s classic yet modern look. Her ensemble consists of a coat, blouse, and skirt. The coat is created from Burda Style 6462 with plush wool coating and lined with silk charmeuse. It features notched lapels and welt pockets and ends at the midcalf. Renata used Vogue 8772 for the blouse, and chose a tropical-weight wool shirting in soft gold. The bow neckline detail is cut on the bias for flexibility. Renata used French seams in the garment body and a Hong Kong armscye finish for a neat interior. The skirt is BurdaStyle.com Ru e Flap Skirt 09/2017, sewn from wool flannel and lined with silk charmeuse. The straight skirt features ru ffles sewn into the waistband for a faux pocket flap look. The covered walking slit adds to comfort and ease of mobility.

Renata has been sewing for 15 years. This entry marks her 11th year participating in the MIWW competition. She studies horticulture production at Kansas State University and works in the university theater costume shop. Her mother and grandmother started her on her sewing journey. She relies on them for advice and opinions on every personal project she sews.

