 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Make It with Wool 2019: Senior Winner

By Erica Redfern Oct 23, 2019
Article Image

Renata Goossen, Potwin, Kansas

For this ensemble, Renata wanted to incorporate her favorite styles, colors, and techniques while stretching her skill set. She was inspired by the Kate Spade design house’s classic yet modern look. Her ensemble consists of a coat, blouse, and skirt. The coat is created from Burda Style 6462 with plush wool coating and lined with silk charmeuse. It features notched lapels and welt pockets and ends at the midcalf. Renata used Vogue 8772 for the blouse, and chose a tropical-weight wool shirting in soft gold. The bow neckline detail is cut on the bias for flexibility. Renata used French seams in the garment body and a Hong Kong armscye finish for a neat interior. The skirt is BurdaStyle.com Rue Flap Skirt 09/2017, sewn from wool flannel and lined with silk charmeuse. The straight skirt features ruffles sewn into the waistband for a faux pocket flap look. The covered walking slit adds to comfort and ease of mobility.

Renata has been sewing for 15 years. This entry marks her 11th year participating in the MIWW competition. She studies horticulture production at Kansas State University and works in the university theater costume shop. Her mother and grandmother started her on her sewing journey. She relies on them for advice and opinions on every personal project she sews.

 

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Tools & Supplies

Five Exciting Books About Embroidery

Inspiration for artistic hand sewing.

Breast cancer awareness How-to

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Sewing Events and Initiatives: October 2019

Learn how you can help those fighting this disease locally and beyond.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #206 - Dec. 2019/Jan. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe