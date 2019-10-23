Pattern Review: Burda Style 6387 Coat

Photo: Courtesy of simplicity.com

Burda Style 6387

Featuring dramatic details that will weather a winter day, this fully lined coat comes in two lengths. View A ends at the midcalf and has welt pockets in the front princess seams, while view B ends at the hip and has hidden pockets in the princess seams. Both views have a wide shawl collar, front and back princess seams, a three-button center-front closure, two-piece sleeves with turned-back cuffs, a center-back seam, and a self-fabric belt. With so many seams, there is ample opportunity for fine-tuning the fit. At times, the sewing instructions are vague and do not mention necessary basic techniques such as clipping curves or trimming bulk. The cuffs are snug. Because they are only slighter greater in circumference than the sleeve itself, there may not be enough space to accommodate a plush fabric’s turn of cloth. The notions list does not specify yardage for interfacing, shoulder pad thickness, or button size. Use medium- to heavyweight coating fabrics for the body, and faux fur, shearling, or a thick sweater knit for the collar and cuffs.

(Sized 10–20 for busts 33–41 in. and hips 35.5–43.5 in.)

Simplicity.com

—Tested by Faith McLean, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Sewing Tip: If using faux fur, trim the pile from seam allowances before sewing to reduce bulk.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

