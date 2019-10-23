Pattern Review: DP Studio Long Asymmetric Skirt with Ruffle Detail Le 406

DP Studio Le 406 in wool suiting from MoodFabrics.com.

DP Studio: Long Asymmetric Skirt with Ruffle Detail Le 406

This midi skirt features an asymmetrical drape and curved seam at the front with an optional flounce. It has one front and two back waist darts, and a left-side invisible-zipper closure. The skirt is fitted from the waist to the upper hip and flares out to an A-line silhouette. The semicircular back panel curves around to the front, meeting the front panel curved seam. There are four pleats on the edge that attach to the curved front seam at the right hip. View A has a flounce set into the curved front seam that connects with the hemline flounce in view B, while view B has only a partial hemline flounce. The digital pattern does not include the measurement chart, which can be found on the company’s website. Fabric yardage requirements are provided in meters only. Our seamstress found the illustrations to be helpful, as the instructions were difficult to follow. To accommodate the main pattern piece, fabrics must be at least 60 inches wide. Use suiting-weight wovens for a drapey skirt, or select heavier fabrics for a skirt that withstands the winter chill.

(Sized French 36–48 [US 4–16, UK 8–20] for hips 35.4–46.5 in.)

DPStudio-Fashion.com

—Tested by Patty Robison, Bellingham, Washington

Sewing Tip: Consider using a rolled hem to finish the view A flounce, as the flounce’s wrong side will show.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×