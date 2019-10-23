 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Megan Nielson Patterns Dove and Dove Curve Blouses

By Anna Mazur Oct 23, 2019
Article Image
Megan Nielson Patterns Dove Curve 5105 in silk georgette from EmmaOneSock.com.

Megan Nielson Patterns: Dove and Dove Curve Blouses

Designed to flatter many silhouettes, this loose-fitting, hip-length blouse is a great option for wardrobe building. It features three sleeve variations: half-sleeve, full-length with bell-shaped flare, and full-length with half-circle flare. Details include curved French darts, a V-neckline, and a slightly flared, curved hemline. The hemline is slightly longer in the back than in the front. It is finished with a facing, which adds weight and drape to the hem. All seam and match points line up and the instructions are clear, detailed, and accurate. Our tester recommends basting the hem facing before topstitching to ensure smooth stitching. Choose a soft and drapey fabric such as charmeuse, voile, or challis. This design is available in Dove 2105, which includes sizes XS-XL, and Dove Curve 5105, shown, which includes sizes 44–54.

(Sized XS-XL for busts 34–42 in. and 44–54 for busts 44–54 in.)

MeganNielsen.com

—Tested by Eve Kovacs, Woodridge, Illinois

Style Tip: The sleeve flare is a great place to experiment with sheer or lace fabrics.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Tools & Supplies

Five Exciting Books About Embroidery

Inspiration for artistic hand sewing.

How-to

The Blanket Stitch vs. the Buttonhole Stitch

Learn to tell the difference between two useful and easy-to-sew stitches.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #205, Oct./Nov. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe