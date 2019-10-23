Pattern Review: Megan Nielson Patterns Dove and Dove Curve Blouses

Megan Nielson Patterns Dove Curve 5105 in silk georgette from EmmaOneSock.com.

Megan Nielson Patterns: Dove and Dove Curve Blouses

Designed to flatter many silhouettes, this loose-fitting, hip-length blouse is a great option for wardrobe building. It features three sleeve variations: half-sleeve, full-length with bell-shaped flare, and full-length with half-circle flare. Details include curved French darts, a V-neckline, and a slightly flared, curved hemline. The hemline is slightly longer in the back than in the front. It is finished with a facing, which adds weight and drape to the hem. All seam and match points line up and the instructions are clear, detailed, and accurate. Our tester recommends basting the hem facing before topstitching to ensure smooth stitching. Choose a soft and drapey fabric such as charmeuse, voile, or challis. This design is available in Dove 2105, which includes sizes XS-XL, and Dove Curve 5105, shown, which includes sizes 44–54.

(Sized XS-XL for busts 34–42 in. and 44–54 for busts 44–54 in.)

MeganNielsen.com

—Tested by Eve Kovacs, Woodridge, Illinois

Style Tip: The sleeve flare is a great place to experiment with sheer or lace fabrics.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

