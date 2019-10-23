 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Style Arc Brooklyn Pant + Top Outfit

By Anna Mazur Oct 23, 2019
Article Image
Photo: Courtesy of Style Arc

Style Arc: Brooklyn Pant + Top Outfit

On a chilly day, look to this cozy top and pants ensemble. The top, which is intended for knits, is an easy, oversized shape with a high collar, dropped shoulders, sleeve and hemline bands, side-seam pockets, and sporty topstitching. Our tester found the match point for the shoulder seam on the collar to be approximately 1 inch too far toward center back. All other match points align. The pockets are relatively shallow but could easily be enlarged. The ensemble’s pants are slim and ankle-length, with slightly forward side seams. They have slant pockets and back patch pockets. The elastic waistband has a separate casing where the bottom edge sits at the natural waistline. Both pieces are beginner friendly and quick to sew. Appropriate fabrics for the top include textured knits and double-faced, lightweight polar fleece. Sew the pants in stable knits such as ponte or double knits.

(Sized 4–30 for busts 30.3–58.25 in. and hips 32.6–61 in.)

StyleArc.com

—Tested by Karen Konicki, New York, New York

Style Tip: Turn the top pattern into a jacket pattern by adding a center-front opening.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Create a Wardrobe That Works for You | Episode 21

Image consultant Nancy Nix-Rice discusses how to choose colors and fabrics to create a flattering, versatile wardrobe In Episode 21 of Sewing With Threads.

Inspiration

Halloween Costume Contest 2019

It’s time for our annual Threads Halloween Costume Contest Are you making a Halloween costume this year? If so, share your creative, festive, or just plain scary costume in the Threads Gallery, and…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #205, Oct./Nov. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe