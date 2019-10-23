Pattern Review: Style Arc Brooklyn Pant + Top Outfit

Photo: Courtesy of Style Arc

Style Arc: Brooklyn Pant + Top Outfit

On a chilly day, look to this cozy top and pants ensemble. The top, which is intended for knits, is an easy, oversized shape with a high collar, dropped shoulders, sleeve and hemline bands, side-seam pockets, and sporty topstitching. Our tester found the match point for the shoulder seam on the collar to be approximately 1 inch too far toward center back. All other match points align. The pockets are relatively shallow but could easily be enlarged. The ensemble’s pants are slim and ankle-length, with slightly forward side seams. They have slant pockets and back patch pockets. The elastic waistband has a separate casing where the bottom edge sits at the natural waistline. Both pieces are beginner friendly and quick to sew. Appropriate fabrics for the top include textured knits and double-faced, lightweight polar fleece. Sew the pants in stable knits such as ponte or double knits.

(Sized 4–30 for busts 30.3–58.25 in. and hips 32.6–61 in.)

StyleArc.com

—Tested by Karen Konicki, New York, New York

Style Tip: Turn the top pattern into a jacket pattern by adding a center-front opening.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

