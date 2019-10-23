Sparkly Faux Suede Flower | Web Extra

 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
By Mary Funt Threads #206 - Dec. 2019/Jan. 2020
Photo by Mike Yamin.

Create a sparkly faux suede flower with these instructions and the free machine embroidery pattern provided in this Web Extra, a supplement to “Embellishments: Crystal clusters” by Mary Funt from Threads #206 (Dec. 2019/Jan. 2020).

One of Mary’s embellished garments, shown above, was inspired by an Alexander McQueen sweater. The sweater includes crystal embellishments, which she explains how to apply in her “Crystal clusters” article. It also features a faux suede flower (placed on the right front shoulder) that mimicked the details from the designer inspiration. The flower is a machine-embroidered outline on faux suede and silk organza that is then trimmed and attached to the garment. Find instructions for her method below, and download the embroidery design file for the flower. The file is in .DST format, which is compatible with most embroidery machines.

1. Hoop a piece of silk organza. If the organza is difficult to manage, try layering it with stabilizer.
2. Trim away a window of stabilizer slightly larger than the design.
3. Cut a piece of faux suede larger than the design. Spray the back of the faux suede with temporary adhesive and position it in the center of the hooped organza.
4. Attach the hoop to your embroidery machine, and stitch the design.
5. With small, sharp scissors, trim away the excess suede around each petal, leaving the organza intact. It may be easier to trim the outer edge first, then between the petals.
6. Apply small heat-set stones around the outer edge, between the petals and the center. The sample shows size 6 (2mm) stones.
7. Trim the organza, turn the edges under, and hand-sew it to the garment with small fell stitches.

 

