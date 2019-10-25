 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Turn a Sharp Corner | Video

Oct 25, 2019

Make your garments look custom-made, not homemade, by paying attention to the fine details. Sharp corners on collars and openings give your sewn pieces a professional look that you’ll be proud of.

In this video, Threads staff seamstress Norma Bucko demonstrates her method for turning a collar point so the corner is as sharp as it can be. Note that your choice of fabric influences the final shape of any corner. Thin, crisp fabrics, such as cotton shirting, can yield a fine point. Thick, lofty fabrics will always have a softer, more rounded corner. Nonetheless, with this technique, you’ll be able to control the seam allowance bulk within the corner for the best possible result.

Trim carefully

First, trim the seam allowances to 1/4 inch or 3/8 inch wide, after sewing the seam. If the corner is a right angle, leave it as is. If the corner is an acute angle, clip across the point, just outside the seam’s angle. Then trim the seam allowances further near the corner, so they taper to the point.

Fold and turn

Next, fold one seam allowance under exactly on the seamline. Fold the adjacent allowance under along its seamline, to overlap or abut the first allowance. Hold the allowances in place with your thumb, grasping firmly.

Turn the collar right side out over your thumb. The folded seam allowances provide a foundation against which you can shape the collar as you turn it.

Finally, adjust the point gently with a point turner as needed: Push the seam allowances into place, and ensure they are not folded or crumpled within the corner. Press the corner to set it.

Learn a tip for sewing collar points that can be turned for a perfect acute angle, in “Reader Tip: Stitch Sharp Corners.”

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Q&A: Why Are Princess Seams Called Princess Seams?

Q: Why are Princess Seams Called Princess Seams? —Emma Weber, Chelmsford, Essex, United Kingdom  A: Melissa Heischberg, an historical costume expert (Sempstress.org), traces this classic means of shaping back several…

How-to

Add Crystals to a Sweater

Recent couture shows featured garments with jeweled accents. I was inspired by looks from designers such as Alexander McQueen, Chanel, and Valentino, and I decided to develop my own method…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #206 - Dec. 2019/Jan. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe