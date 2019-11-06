 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Sponsored Content

A Couture Embellishment Guide | Episode 22

By Threads magazine Nov 06, 2019

Sponsored by Bernina

Article Image
Creating Couture Embellishment by Ellen W. Miller (Laurence King Publishing, 2017) is a timeless reference for garment-embellishing techniques.

Embellishment expert and teacher Ellen W. Miller talks about writing Creating Couture Embellishment, a reference for garment embellishing techniques, in Episode 22 of Sewing With Threads.

Her 400-page book is based on a couture details class she taught at Boston School of Fashion. She shares her painstaking process of photographing and writing step-by-step instructions for a whopping 174 embellishment techniques. It took her well beyond her initial time frame of two years.

“I wanted to show them in all of their glory, she says of the embellishments. “That guided my exploration into it.”

Ellen explains three ways to complete each technique in the book, and she talks about the one she found mentally challenging. She also notes which embellishments she left out and discusses another book idea she is considering. Among the techniques featured in the book are grommets and lacing, and manipulated tucks.

 

Ellen has shared some of the techniques in her book through her classes, on It’s Sew Easy TV, and in “Soutache Revival,” an article in Threads #202, April/May 2019.

 

Ellen, who as worked as a theater costumer, lately has been sewing knit fabrics. She tackled a knit shirt sewing challenge with other members of the Association of Sewing and Design Professional New England Chapter in 2019.

For storing embellished garments like those she made for her book, she recommends using acid-free tissue paper. One supplier is Uline.

 

This episode of Sewing with Threads is sponsored by Bernina.

Why not transform a thrift-store pair of jeans into a cute jumper, or a men’s shirt into a cool wrap dress? With a new Bernina 3 Series sewing machine, you’ll be saying, “D-I-Why not?” Both the B335 and B325 come standard with the Bernina legendary stitch quality we all love. And these machines are packed with innovative features, easily handle a variety of tough or tricky fabrics and are an absolute cinch to use. New and seasoned stitchers alike love these machines.
Find a store near you at Bernina.com and bring home your Bernina 3 Series machine today.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Sewing with Threads Podcast

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events: November 2019

See what events are going on near you this month: November 7–10 2019: The Knitting & Stitching Show, Dublin, Ireland This convention occurs multiple times a year in different locations.…

How-to

Sewing Project Checklist: Don't Forget These Steps

10 things you should do before you dive into any sewing project.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #206 - Dec. 2019/Jan. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe