 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Video Series

Chalk Line for Marking a Hem

By Threads magazine Nov 08, 2019

It’s impossible to mark your own hem without a helper. You can take your chances and simply fold up an even amount of hem allowance all around, but you’re likely to end up with a hemline that hangs crookedly on the body.

If you don’t have a hem-marking tool, try this tip to mark an even, horizontal line on a garment.

Set up the string

Find a convenient doorway. Cut a length of string about a foot or two longer than the doorway’s width.

Coat the string with chalk powder. You can get this at Joann.com or CreateForLess.com. Although you can use powdered chalk intended for chalk lines used in home construction, the colors are more intense and may not be easy to remove after the hem has been sewn.

At each door jamb, measure up from the floor to the desired hem height. Tape an end of the string to each door jamb at this height, stretching the string taut. With a level or a ruler, check that the string is level.

Mark the hem

Put on the garment that needs hemming. Stand close to the string, and turn slowly, letting the garment brush lightly against the string. This transfers the chalk to the garment in an even line. The chalk marks the hem’s foldline. Take off the garment, press up the hem allowance along the chalk line, and sew the hem.

For a refresher on how to sew a hem, watch “How to Hem,” with Judith Neukam.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

About This Video Series

In Threads Sewing Tips video series, we share clever tricks to help improve your sewing. Watch to learn how to make a wide seam allowance guide, how to color-code pleat markings, and other helpful tips. What makes this series special is that many of these easy-to-follow techniques have been submitted by Threads readers like you.

More About this Video Series

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Videos in the Series

More Video Series

View All

  • Industry Insider Techniques | Vol. 8

  • Pants Fitting with Sarah Veblen | Video Series

  • Industry Insider Techniques | Vol. 7

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events: November 2019

See what events are going on near you this month: November 7–10 2019: The Knitting & Stitching Show, Dublin, Ireland This convention occurs multiple times a year in different locations.…

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Burda Style 6387 Coat

Burda Style 6387 Featuring dramatic details that will weather a winter day, this fully lined coat comes in two lengths. View A ends at the midcalf and has welt pockets…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #206 - Dec. 2019/Jan. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe