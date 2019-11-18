Pattern Roundup: Ensembles

Ensemble patterns include coordinating garments, which makes it easier to create a cohesive look. These patterns can include two or more patterns, from a jumpsuit and jacket to a dress, skirt, top, jacket, and pants. The range varies depending on the pattern company and what look the pattern is designed to achieve.

Most ensemble patterns are from the large commercial pattern companies: McCall’s, Butterick, Vogue, and Simplicity. Independent pattern companies tend to focus on specific garments rather than an ensemble. However, there are some independent pattern companies that produce ensemble patterns.

See below for eight exciting ensemble patterns.

Butterick 6691

This ensemble comprises a sleeveless jumpsuit with three leg style options and a jacket with sleeve flounces. Choose between full or ankle-length flared legs, or ankle-length straight legs. Choose fabrics such as challis, rayon, or crepe.

KwikSew 4221

The ensemble consists of a jacket and pants. The jacket features a wide band around the neckline, center-front opening, and hem, as well as contrast pocket flaps. The pants are a pull-on style and end at the midcalf. Choose from fabrics such as brocade, crepe, and velour.

McCall’s 7876

This jacket-and-pants ensemble includes two length options for each piece. The double-breasted jacket can be made to hip length or midthigh. The pants, which feature pockets and front pleats, are either midcalf-length or full length. Choose from fabrics such as crepe, suiting, and gabardine.

NewLook 6582

This ensemble includes a blouse, pants with optional side slits, and a cylindrical wristlet. The blouse includes a small keyhole detail at the front neckline. The optional slit on the pant legs extends up to the knee. Choose from fabrics such as crepe de Chine, denim, and jacquard.

Simplicity 8959

This take on a suit includes a skirt, vest with notched lapels, and turtleneck knit top. The skirt is available in two length options and has a buttoned vent detail on each side front. Choose from fabrics such as jersey for the top and suiting or satin for the vest and skirt.

StyleArc Mickie Cape, Kim Swing Top, April Pant

The ensemble includes a T-shirt, pants, and cape. The shirt has an angled, asymmetrical hem. The pull-on pants include side panels and horizontal seams at the knee. The cape is loose and has in-seam side pockets. Choose knit fabrics with stretch for the top and pants, and a soft knit for the cape.

The Sewing Workshop Picasso Top and Pants

This top and pants ensemble features many seams for design options. The top has a loose silhouette and jewel neckline, set-in sleeves with square armoles, and several front and back panels. The pants have side panels as well as tapered panels at the bottom. Choose midweight knits for the top and midweight wovens for the pants.

9358

This ensemble includes a dress and cardigan. The cardigan has a draped collar and optional side pockets. The dress has a zigzag waistline seam, draped side-front pocket, an asymmetrical hem with two length options, and two neckline options. It can be made sleeveless or with three-quarter sleeves. Choose fabrics such as ponte, interlock twist yarn (ITY) knits, and jersey.

Check out the Pattern Review department in Threads magazine for detailed reviews of a variety of patterns, including two more ensembles:

• Style Arc: Parisian Classic Look, consisting of a jacket, knit T-shirt, stretch jeans, and semifitted jacket (Threads #203, June/July 2019).

• Simplicity 8610 jacket, jumpsuit, and sundress (Threads #202, April/May 2019).

