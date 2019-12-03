Sewing-Related Events: December 2019

Find out what events are happening near you this month:

December 10, 2019–May 9, 2020: Power Mode: The Force of Fashion, New York, New York

This exhibition at the Museum at FIT explores the role fashion plays in creating, reinforcing, and challenging power dynamics in society. The show examines themes and terms, such as “power suit,” as well as how fashion and personal identity form the basis of power. It features more than 50 objects from the museum’s permanent collection. Admission is free.

December 12, 2019–January 26, 2020: Salley Mavor: Once Upon a Thread, Dennis, Massachusetts

At the Cape Cod Museum of Art, this exhibition features the work of Salley Mavor, a fiber artist who uses sculptural needlework to craft her designs. Her works tend to tell stories; The exhibition features displays from her work illustrating children’s books. The artist put together a scavenger hunt to appeal to families with children. Admission to the gallery is free.

December 12, 2019: Historic Sewing Workshop Series, Jeannette, Pennsylvania

This workshop series, held at the Bushy Run Battlefield historical site, includes an hour of instruction and an hour of open sewing. The classes focus on hand sewing from a historical perspective, mainly from the 18th and 19th centuries, and are appropriate for sewers of all skill levels. Materials are provided. It is $20 for both the lesson and the open sewing, or $10 for the open sewing session only.

Through December 21, 2019: Metamorphosis, Box Hill, Australia

Based on the theme of metamorphosis, this exhibition showcases hand- and machine-worked pieces from sewers across Australia. There are periodic drop-in demonstrations; check the website for more information. The exhibition is at the Box Hill Town Hall Whitehorse Artspace and put on by Australian Quilts in Public Places. Admission is free.

All month long: Everyday Luxury: Silk Quilts from the National Collection, Washington D.C.

This exhibition, at the National Museum of American History, displays a collection of the museum’s late 19th-century silk quilts. The fashion at that time was to create quilts that were to be seen and not used, sometimes called “parlor throws.” The beautiful materials bring a luxurious touch to traditional quilting techniques. Admission is free.

