What’s New in Sewing Machine Embroidery | Episode 23

Find out the latest trends in sewing machine embroidery from expert Katrina Walker in the Sewing with Threads Episode 23 video podcast.

Katrina plays a key role in the ever-evolving world of sewing machine embroidery. She’s a brand ambassador for Pfaff sewing and embroidery machines and a Sulky thread Sewcialite. Besides teaching classes, she designs extensively.

“I get hired to do the weird, off-the-wall, is-it-physically-possible-to-do-this … projects,” she says. While dreaming up and creating steps for techniques, she tries out all kinds of notions, tools, and equipment. They range from using a variety of stabilizers to working with Cloud-based embroidery machine software. Threads Insiders can see her article, “The Double-Eye Machine Needle,” Threads #203 (June/July 2019).

Innovations and trends

“What I’m excited about is some of the more physical tools that are coming out. For instance, we (Pfaff) have a ribbon attachment,” she says. The soon-to-be-released mechanical device winds ribbon and then lays it down as it is stitched. This is different from the ribbon-sewing stitch built into some Pfaff machines.

Katrina explains the ribbon attachment technique is one example of the advancements in dimensional embroidery. Cutwork designs, appliqué, needle felting in the hoop, and dimensional effects in general are growing in popularity.

Katrina’s projects

Katrina and her husband raise sheep for wool in Washington state, and she shares her appreciation of sewing all natural textiles, along with her love of unusual construction techniques. For the podcast, she wore a zip-front silk dupioni jacket to which she applied extensive machine embroidery worked in metallic thread. She also wore a favorite pair of jeans to which she machine-embroidered a colorful floral motif down each leg.

Lately, she’s been working on a corset-like blouse based on out-of-print Vogue pattern 1620 , a Byron Lars design. Her chosen fabrics for the figure-hugging style are crepe de Chine and silk dupioni.

Be sure to check out Katrina’s article about machine-embroidering on velvet, Threads #205 (Oct./Nov. 2019) and her Taunton workshop videos Sewing with Wool and Sewing with Silk.

