Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Just Patterns Yasmeen Skirt 1102

By Anna Mazur Threads #207, Feb./Mar. 2020
Article Image

Just Patterns: Yasmeen Skirt 1102

With a dramatic flared silhouette, this skirt hugs the waist and hips before flaring out below the knees. The seven panels enable fitting over every contour of your lower body. The skirt closes with a center-back invisible zipper. Details include French seams, a grosgrain-faced waistline and a hand-sewn hem. This line of patterns is meant for sewers with some experience. The instructions are minimal, focusing on seam allowance widths, which vary, and the construction order. The pattern company’s website includes tutorials for steps that may be tricky for some sewers. All seams and notches match well. Our seamstress recommends staystitching the waist edge of all garment sections before construction to prevent distortion. This design works best with drapey fabrics, such as silk crepe, rayon, and soft linen.

(Sized 34–46 for hips 33.875–43.25 in.)

Just-Patterns.com

—Tested by Ruthe Ploskunyak, Moneta, Virginia

yasmeen skirt 1102

Sewing Tip: Hang the skirt for 24 hours to 48 hours before hemming; this enables the fabric to settle and drape properly.

This review was originally published in Threads #207, February/March 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Threads Magazine

Threads Magazine - Threads #207, Feb./Mar. 2020

