Pattern Review: Vogue 9374 Pull-on Pants

Vogue 9374

Get creative with these pull-on pants by Marcy Tilton. The pattern includes two styles, each with two length options. Both styles sit at the natural waistline. Views A and B are closely fitted; view A is cropped and features contrast, raw-edge side-front pockets, while view B is full-length and has matching side-front pockets. Views C and D are loose-fitting straight-legged pants, which feature diagonal style lines; view C is ankle-length, and view D is full-length. These views have two-piece side panels that incorporate in-seam pockets, and an elastic waistband. The pattern illustrations are helpful and the instructions are well written. Jersey, double-knit, and lightweight ponte or fleece will work for views A and B. For views C and D, select lightweight linen, rayon, and challis.

(Sized Misses’ XS-XXL [4–26] for hips 31.5–50 in.)

VoguePatterns.com

—Tested by Alania Sheeley, Pegram, Tennessee

Style Tip: Emphasize the style lines or side-front pockets with topstitching, embroidery, or heat-set crystals.

This review was originally published in Threads #207, February/March 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

