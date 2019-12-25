 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Q&A: Grainline on Pants

Threads #207, Feb./Mar. 2020
Q: When you’re drafting or fitting a pair of pants, does the center-front seam have to be on the straight grain? Center-back seams are always slightly off-grain, but I’ve seen center-front seams both ways—on grain, or slightly off. Which is correct? What are the implications for fit?

—Doug Larson, Brooklyn, New York

A: Sarah Veblen, a fitting expert featured in the Pants Fitting with Sarah Veblen Insider video series, helps us understand this drafting and fitting issue:

In my opinion, there’s not a right choice and a wrong choice: It is acceptable to have center-front seams on grain or slightly off grain. When choosing an option, I weigh these factors:

Ease of construction: If the pants have a fly front, I find the sewing is easier if the center front is on grain. However, it is possible to control a slightly off-grain center front and get a nice-looking fly front by applying lightweight fusible interfacing to stabilize the off-grain area.

Fabric choice: If I’m working with fabric that has a plaid motif or a wide stripe, I think pants look better with an on-grain center front. Then the center-front seam or fold along the fly front intersects the fabric’s linear motifs at right angles, rather than on a slant. It’s a matter of personal preference, and you’ll see ready-to-wear pants for men and women with off-grain fly-front openings.

Fit considerations: If the person wearing the pants has a small waist relative to his or her hip circumference, an off-grain center front often helps with the fit at the waist. The slanted seamline reduces the waistline the way a small dart would. Keeping the center front on grain can result in needing one or more front waist darts, and might call for a large dart intake that is not flattering on the body.

Style choice: If you want a flat front pants style (i.e., without front waist darts, pleats, or tucks), an off-grain center front might be the only way to get a snug enough fit at the waist.

Depending on your body type, fit preferences, pants closure (front versus back or side zipper), and fabric, you may choose either front-seam grain orientation. If you sew and wear pants frequently and like a variety of fits, you might find it worthwhile to create two different master patterns, one with an on-grain front seam and the other with an off-grain seam. You can then add other features to make different pants styles.

This article was originally featured in the Q&A department of Threads #207 (February/March 2020).

Do you have a question? Send it to us and we’ll find an expert’s answer.

via mail: Threads Q&A, PO Box 5506, Newtown, CT 06470-5506

via email: ThreadsQ&A@taunton.com

via the Contact the staff page to submit your entry

