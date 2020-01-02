Chinese knot earrings

Traditionally used as closures, Chinese knots, also known as frogs, come in many shapes and sizes. Many of them have cultural meaning behind them. Their use is not limited to closures. Many Chinese knots also make elegant earrings. Here, two figures-of-eight knots are transformed into earrings by attaching earring hooks to lengthened top loops.

When making earrings, it is important to take the thickness of the cording into consideration. Most earring hooks have openings that are scarcely 1/8 inch wide. If your planned cording is wider than that, you will need a jump ring, which can be purchased at most craft stores, to secure the knot to the hook.

Adjust the length of the top loop to your preferred length. A longer loop creates an elegant look but may not be comfortable for everyone.

Experiment with different knots for different effects. The double-coin knot, as explained in Ellen Miller’s “Chinese Knots,” from Threads #207 (Feb./March 2020), can also be transformed into earrings. Long shapes such as the figure-of-eight knot work well as statement earrings, while an earring from a double-coin knot makes a nice, low-profile look.

