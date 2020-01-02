 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Chinese Knot Earrings

By Ellen W. Miller Jan 02, 2020
Traditionally used as closures, Chinese knots, also known as frogs, come in many shapes and sizes. Many of them have cultural meaning behind them. Their use is not  limited to closures. Many Chinese knots also make elegant earrings. Here, two figures-of-eight knots are transformed into earrings by attaching earring hooks to lengthened top loops.

When making earrings, it is important to take the thickness of the cording into consideration. Most earring hooks have openings that are scarcely 1/8 inch wide. If your planned cording is wider than that, you will need a jump ring, which can be purchased at most craft stores, to secure the knot to the hook.

Adjust the length of the top loop to your preferred length. A longer loop creates an elegant look but may not be comfortable for everyone.

 

Experiment with different knots for different effects. The double-coin knot, as explained in Ellen Miller’s “Chinese Knots,” from Threads #207 (Feb./March 2020), can also be transformed into earrings. Long shapes such as the figure-of-eight knot work well as statement earrings, while an earring from a double-coin knot makes a nice, low-profile look.

Chinese knot earrings
Make unique figures-of-eight knot earrings. Photo by Mike Yamin.

