Pattern Reviews from Threads #207
Check out these pattern reviews from Threads #207, February/March 2020.
|
Pattern Review: Vogue 9374 Pull-on Pants
Get creative with these pull-on pants by Marcy Tilton. The pattern includes two styles, each with two length options.
|
Pattern Review: Waffle Patterns Kaneel Moto Jacket
This fully lined, slim-fitting jacket includes sleek details such as a stand collar with an extension and snap closure, front and back curved yokes, and side panels.
|
Pattern Review: Marfy 6134 & 6135 Jacket and Dress Ensemble
This chic ensemble from Marfy exudes elegance. The slim-cut, unlined jacket is traditional with a modern twist.
|
Pattern Review: Sew Different Scoop Pinafore
This knee-length pullover jumper has a square neckline and wide straps that connect to the back panel. The front and back panels are lined.
|
Pattern Review: Victory Patterns Jackie Dress
Elevate your wardrobe with this classic silhouette that includes flattering seaming. The dress features a funnel neckline and fitted bodice, which flares into a softly draped skirt.
|
Pattern Review: McCall’s 7848 Coat
Expanded sizing options make this cozy coat a good choice for a wide range of body types. The pattern includes views for three lengths: above the knee, below the knee, and full length.
