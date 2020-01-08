 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Reviews from Threads #207

Jan 08, 2020
Check out these pattern reviews from Threads #207, February/March 2020. 

Pattern Review: Vogue 9374 Pull-on Pants

Get creative with these pull-on pants by Marcy Tilton. The pattern includes two styles, each with two length options.

Pattern Review: Waffle Patterns Kaneel Moto Jacket

This fully lined, slim-fitting jacket includes sleek details such as a stand collar with an extension and snap closure, front and back curved yokes, and side panels. 

Pattern Review: Marfy 6134 & 6135 Jacket and Dress Ensemble

This chic ensemble from Marfy exudes elegance. The slim-cut, unlined jacket is traditional with a modern twist.

Pattern Review: Sew Different Scoop Pinafore

This knee-length pullover jumper has a square neckline and wide straps that connect to the back panel. The front and back panels are lined.

Pattern Review: Victory Patterns Jackie Dress

Elevate your wardrobe with this classic silhouette that includes flattering seaming. The dress features a funnel neckline and fitted bodice, which flares into a softly draped skirt.

Pattern Review: McCall’s 7848 Coat

Expanded sizing options make this cozy coat a good choice for a wide range of body types. The pattern includes views for three lengths: above the knee, below the knee, and full length. 

