3 New Tools for Sewers

1. Pack your embroidery essentials

An embroidery machine comes with many accessories. These are useful, but they’re cumbersome to transport. The BlueFig Designer Series Embroidery Arm Bag is the solution. Shown in the embroidered songbird style, it has internal straps to hold a 23-inch embroidery unit, along with multiple hoops and other accessories. e outer pocket can hold stabilizer or thread spools, as well as any other tools you may need. The bag measures 21 inches wide, 23 inches high, and 7 inches deep, and it can be used for storage even when you’re not traveling. It comes in five styles, including taupe with an embroidered cherry blossom and vibrant red with an embroidered buttery. More bag sizes are available in the Designer series to accommodate your sewing transportation needs. (BlueFig.net; $109.00)

2. Pink with ease

Traditional pinking shears require hand strength to open or close. Fiskars’ Easy Action Pinking Shears feature a spring-action design that opens the scissors automatically when pressure on the handle is released. This makes it easier for sewers to cut cleanly and for longer periods of time without straining their hands. The tips of the stainless steel blades are blunted for safety. The handle has an easy-to-reach lock to keep the scissors closed when not in use, and the grip is coated with Fiskars’ Softgrip treatment, a rubbery cushioned layer, for comfort. The shears measure 10 1/2 inches long including the handle; the blades are 4. inches long. (Fiskars.com; $46.99)

3. Grip rulers easily

Avoid strain to your hand, wrist, and arm the next time you hold a ruler in place. From CutterPillar, the Quilting Clamp is designed to make it easier to position rulers for accurate measuring and rotary cutting. The suction cup is approximately 2. inches in diameter and can comfortably grip rulers larger than that width. One half of the handle is hinged; pull this side up to secure the clamp and flip it down to release the suction cup. The handle can fit two or three fingers, depending on your hand size. (SimpleProducts.com; $5.99)

This article was featured in Threads #208, May 2020. Photos: Mike Yamin

