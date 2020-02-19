Pattern Review: Cashmerette: Ellis Skirt 3101
A denim skirt with classic detailing, this pattern includes fit modifications for pear and apple body types, as well as two length options. One ends 3 inches below the knee and has a center-front slit, whereas the other ends 3 inches above the knee. Both feature a two-piece shaped waistband, belt loops, a fly-front zipper closure, curved two-piece back yoke, and back darts. The front pockets are either inset with a rounded edge and a coin pocket or a diagonal opening with a topstitched pocket bag. Back pocket options are classic jeans style with a pointed bottom or rectangular with straight sides. This pattern includes detailed instructions with illustrations. The instructions suggest using two sewing machines to streamline the processes of construction and topstitching. However, if you are using a single machine, a construction order planned to limit the number of thread changes is included. Select wovens with a small percentage of spandex for comfort.
(Sized 12–28 [Apple & Pear fit] for hips 42–59 in.)
—Tested by Michele Kwiatkowski, Danbury, Connecticut
Style tip: Machine-stitch designs on the back pockets with topstitching thread for classic jeans styling.
This review was originally published in Threads #208, April/May 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.
Illustrations by Steven Fleck.
