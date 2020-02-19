 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Christine Jonson Moto Jacket 1006

By Anna Mazur Threads #208, Apr./May
Article Image
Christine Jonson Moto Jacket in ponte knit from NancyNixRice.com.

Christine Jonson: Moto Jacket 1006

This semifitted, unlined, moto-style jacket will amp up any look with a cool vibe. The jacket ends at the high hip. It has back princess seams that originate from the armhole. In keeping with the traditional details, it has a notched collar, deep front facings, and an asymmetrical separating zipper closure. The sewing instructions are thorough and clear, with every step accompanied by a photo. The process photos feature a black fabric that may make it difficult to see details if printed out. View on a screen with the brightness increased to lessen eye strain. Our seamstress recommends using stay tape on the shoulder seams for longevity. Use a stable knit fabric with some body such as scuba, ponte, or double knit.

(Sized XS-XL [4–22] for busts 30.5–48 in.)

CJPatterns.com

—Tested by Johanna Mramor, Surrey, British Columbia

Sewing tip: Understitch the collar seam allowances to the undercollar to keep the collar edges crisp.

This review was originally published in Threads #208, April/May 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

