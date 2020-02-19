Pattern Review: New Look 6627 Three-Piece Ensemble

New Look 6627

This three-piece ensemble features a slim fit with an eye-catching button detail down the top and skirt. The six-panel, waist-length top has a lined center-front panel, curved 1 1/2-inch-wide straps, and five-button closure. The midcalf-length pencil skirt has waist darts and a six-button closure that matches the top. The slim ankle-length pants have front and back waist darts, a left-side zipper closure, and sit at the natural waist. Opening edges and waistlines are finished with facings. Consider trimming the seam allowances at the neckline edge where the straps connect, as there are many layers of fabric that add bulk. Although all the pieces are designed for wovens, using fabrics with some stretch will add to their wearing comfort. Choose polished twill, lightweight denim, or linen suiting.

(Sized Misses’ 6–18 for busts 30.5–40 in. and hips 32.5–42 in.)

Simplicity.com

—Tested by Karen Konicki, New York City, New York

Style tip: Lengthen the top if you prefer a slight overlap at the waistline.

This review was originally published in Threads #208, April/May 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×