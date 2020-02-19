 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Simplicity 8962 Men’s Jacket

By Anna Mazur Threads #208, Apr./May
Simplicity 8962

This fully lined, single-breasted, two-button men’s jacket has notched lapels, patch breast pocket, lower patch pockets, and inside welt pockets with loop-and-button closures. The center back includes a vent, and the two-piece sleeves feature functional sleeve vents and three-button closure. The button placement was not printed on the pattern pieces. There’s a Simplicity sew-along video tutorial available on YouTube, which our tester found helpful. The supply list is missing two buttons for the inside welt pockets. This pattern can easily be adapted to include traditional tailoring techniques. To ensure the patch pocket lining does not show on the finished jacket, choose a matching lining color and cut the lining pieces 1/8 inch smaller than the pattern pieces suggest. Opt for suiting fabric such as wool, tweed, cotton, linen, or corduroy.

(Sized Men’s 34–52 for chests 34–52 in.) 

—Tested by Faith McLean, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Style tip: Modify the pattern to include traditional welt pockets rather than patch pockets.

This review was originally published in Threads #208, April/May 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

