Pattern Review: Vogue 1649 Double-Breasted Coat

By Anna Mazur Threads #208, Apr./May
Article Image
Photos courtesy of VoguePatterns.com

Vogue 1649

A classic double-breasted coat is updated with a dramatic asymmetrical drape with a mitered point that falls below the hemline. The drape adds volume, creating an A-line shape on the left side; the fabric’s wrong side shows near the drape’s hem. The coat has a notched collar with a stand, wide lapels, front and back princess seams, hidden front neck darts under the lapels, front waist fish-eye darts, side-seam pockets, faux pocket flaps at the front hip, two-piece sleeves, and a center-back seam. Instructions are clear and easy to understand. The sleeves and upper back are lined, but the coat is not. The instructions indicate to finish the seam allowances with double-fold bias tape. Alternatively, our tester suggests using a Hong Kong finish on the seam and hem allowances. This coat is lovely in wool coating, gabardine, or denim.

(Sized Misses’/Misses’ Petite 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.) 

VoguePatterns.com

—Tested by Donna Sikyta, Blacklick, Ohio

Sewing tip: Copy all markings from the pattern to the fabric, as there are many match points in the drape, princess seams, and sleeves.

This review was originally published in Threads #208, April/May 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

