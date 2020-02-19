 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Readers Tips: Measure Crotch Length Accurately

Threads #208, Apr./May
Article Image

When making women’s pants, you need to know the correct front and back-crotch lengths. Women have many different body types: flat derrières or protruding abdomens, and everything in between. Patterns often need to be adjusted accordingly. To measure these lengths accurately, use two tape measures.

Remove the metal ends, abut the two tapes at zero, and tape them together. Add a length of string to hang a metal washer where the
two tapes meet, and secure the washer in place. This enables you to see whether the tape is positioned properly, so that the measurement begins at your crotch’s lowest point. To use, center the tapes with the washer hanging straight down in the crotch area. Bring both tapes up to the waist for correct measurements.

– Nancy Miller, Fountain, Colorado

This reader-submitted tip was featured in Threads #208, May 2020. Photo: Mike Yarmin

We pay for every tip we publish.

Threads Tips • 63 South Main Street • Newtown, CT 06470 • or via email: [email protected]

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Couture Hand Stitches: The Backstitch and the Pickstitch

These stitches are strong enough for seams that take strain, and delicate enough for a couture zipper.

Inspiration

Favorite Sewing Tips for Beginners | Episode 25

Three editors share their favorite tips for beginners in the Sewing With Threads video podcast, Episode 25. Seasoned sewing enthusiasts also may benefit from these bits of advice, as they…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #208, Apr./May

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe