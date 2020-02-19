Readers Tips: Measure Crotch Length Accurately

When making women’s pants, you need to know the correct front and back-crotch lengths. Women have many different body types: flat derrières or protruding abdomens, and everything in between. Patterns often need to be adjusted accordingly. To measure these lengths accurately, use two tape measures.

Remove the metal ends, abut the two tapes at zero, and tape them together. Add a length of string to hang a metal washer where the

two tapes meet, and secure the washer in place. This enables you to see whether the tape is positioned properly, so that the measurement begins at your crotch’s lowest point. To use, center the tapes with the washer hanging straight down in the crotch area. Bring both tapes up to the waist for correct measurements.

– Nancy Miller, Fountain, Colorado

This reader-submitted tip was featured in Threads #208, May 2020. Photo: Mike Yarmin

