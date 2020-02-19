Sewing-Related Events: March 2020

Selection of brightly coloured suede leather gloves, by self-taught glove maker Mrs Anne Kershaw,1950s. Photo courtesy of the Worshipful Company of Glovers of London

See what events are going on near you this month:

March 2–15, 2020: Glove Stories, Bath, England

This Fashion Museum exhibition includes examples of gloves from the 1600s to the present day. Many of the included gloves have never been on public display. In addition to historic gloves, there are film artifacts, such as a costume glove from the Star Wars film sequel The Empire Strikes Back. Admission to the exhibition is included in the cost of a museum ticket, which is £23.40.

March 3–November 10, 2020: Feminine Singular, Paris

French fashion icon Betty Catroux is well-known for her connection to Yves Saint Laurent. In a special exhibition, the Yves Saint Laurent Museum is displaying select items from her extensive collection, including runway prototypes and one-of-a-kind accessories. The exhibition delves into the history of the couture house and how the designer’s relationship with Betty Catroux sculpted its style. Admission is €7.

March 4–April 12, 2020: I was India: Embroidering Exoticism, San Jose, California

This exhibition, at the San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles, features creations by Bay-area artist Kira Dominguez Hultgren. Her works explore what it means to be Indian, including art made from traditional Indian fabrics used for head coverings and shawls. Kira tackles themes of cultural exoticism and traditional handwork through woven sculpture and installations. Admission is $8.

March 19–21, 2020: Original Sewing & Quilt Expo, Lakeland, Florida

At the RP Funding center, this expo has activities that many sewers will enjoy, from shopping to quilt displays to classes. This year’s quilt displays feature a variety of themes that include: Dusk to Dawn; 100 Years of Quilts Made for Soldiers; and HERstory Quilts: A Celebration of Strong Women. Tickets are $15 per day at the door, with additional fees for classes.

Through March 30, 2020: One Earth/One Chance, Clarkston, Georgia

This exhibition, at the Georgia State University Clarkston campus, includes works by more than 100 artists who advocate for an end to global warming. The included works range from art quilts to photos printed on fabric and sculptures. The website has photos of many pieces, as well as artists’ statements explaining the meaning of their works. Admission is free.

