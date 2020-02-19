 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events: March 2020

Article Image
Selection of brightly coloured suede leather gloves, by self-taught glove maker Mrs Anne Kershaw,1950s. Photo courtesy of the Worshipful Company of Glovers of London

See what events are going on near you this month:

March 2–15, 2020: Glove Stories, Bath, England

This Fashion Museum exhibition includes examples of gloves from the 1600s to the present day. Many of the included gloves have never been on public display. In addition to historic gloves, there are film artifacts, such as a costume glove from the Star Wars film sequel The Empire Strikes Back. Admission to the exhibition is included in the cost of a museum ticket, which is £23.40.

March 3–November 10, 2020: Feminine Singular, Paris

French fashion icon Betty Catroux is well-known for her connection to Yves Saint Laurent. In a special exhibition, the Yves Saint Laurent Museum is displaying select items from her extensive collection, including runway prototypes and one-of-a-kind accessories. The exhibition delves into the history of the couture house and how the designer’s relationship with Betty Catroux sculpted its style. Admission is €7.

March 4–April 12, 2020: I was India: Embroidering Exoticism, San Jose, California

This exhibition, at the San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles, features creations by Bay-area artist Kira Dominguez Hultgren. Her works explore what it means to be Indian, including art made from traditional Indian fabrics used for head coverings and shawls. Kira tackles themes of cultural exoticism and traditional handwork through woven sculpture and installations. Admission is $8.

"Arose," by Kira Dominguez Hultgren - textile art
“Arose,” by Kira Dominguez Hultgren, is made from wool, cotton, and found materials. Photo courtesy of the San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles.

March 19–21, 2020: Original Sewing & Quilt Expo, Lakeland, Florida

At the RP Funding center, this expo has activities that many sewers will enjoy, from shopping to quilt displays to classes. This year’s quilt displays feature a variety of themes that include: Dusk to Dawn; 100 Years of Quilts Made for Soldiers; and HERstory Quilts: A Celebration of Strong Women. Tickets are $15 per day at the door, with additional fees for classes.

Through March 30, 2020: One Earth/One Chance, Clarkston, Georgia

This exhibition, at the Georgia State University Clarkston campus, includes works by more than 100 artists who advocate for an end to global warming. The included works range from art quilts to photos printed on fabric and sculptures. The website has photos of many pieces, as well as artists’ statements explaining the meaning of their works. Admission is free.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Threads/ASDP Transformation Challenge: A Closer Look

More views of the Association of Sewing and Design Professionals' winning garments.

How-to

How to Sew with Refined Rayon

Rayon is a fabric made of regenerated cellulose from plant sources including wood pulp. While this fiber comes from natural sources, it is made with chemical processes, which puts it…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #208, April/May

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe