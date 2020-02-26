A hallmark of a well-sewn garment is smoothly sewn, even, symmetrical darts. Learn how to baste darts by hand.

This hand-basting method is quick, easy, and precise. First, mark the dart legs on fabric’s right side with a marker that leaves removable lines, such as an air-erasable or FriXion pen. Then, thread a hand-sewing needle with thread that contrasts with the fabric and the thread in the sewing machine. This makes it easier to remove the basting once the darts are sewn.

Working from the fabric’s right side, sew long stitches along the dart legs, alternating from side to side to create a ladder of stitches on the fabric’s right side. On the wrong side, the stitches look like regular long basting stitches. Pull the thread ends at the dart point and the opposite ends. This closes the dart, and leaves a line of running stitches to follow as you permanently sew the dart.

Reader tip sent in by Leona Butchart, Lac Du Bonnet, Manitoba, Canada, and published in Threads #118 (April/May 2005).

Learn more tips for great-looking darts:

“How to Sew a Dart”

“Sew Elegant and Professional-Looking Darts”

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×