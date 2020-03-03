 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
A Mylar-Encrusted Dress Makes Every Inch Dazzle

Make every inch dazzle

By Judith Neukam Threads magazine - 158 – Dec. 2011/Jan. 2012
Article Image

This spectacular dress carries its substantial weight and glamorous, to-the-floor length with exotic sophistication. From every angle, it shimmers and mesmerizes all beholders. The Mylar-encrusted, 1970s-era beauty is a study in geometric embellishment, with its interlocking turquoise, crimson, and gold circles and triangles. The shapes meet and mingle on the dress in neatly abstract placement, with exception: Bands of triangles are arranged with faceted lucite disks at the waist, neck, cuffs, hem, and below the knee. All are affixed with clear sequins, seed and bugle beads, and accented with bias braid stippled with glass. Read more of this article from Issue #158 December/January 2012 below.

This close-up of the show-stopping gown on the back cover demands attention. All the glitz and glamour is worked by hand on a stable woven fabric. The process isn’t complicated, but it is time-consuming.

First, plan the design of interlocking circles and triangles to cross over seams. Next, hand-embellish each pattern piece 1/2 inch to 1 inch from the seamlines before constructing the garment. Then finish dressing the seams, especially the Mylar segments, after construction. Consider using this extravagant technique in smaller areas, such as on a cummerbund, jacket lapels, or a bodice.

Judith Neukam is a Threads contributing editor.

